Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $22.00 at Truist Financial

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.34.

NYSE RF opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

