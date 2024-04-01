Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,800 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 29th total of 577,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,508.0 days.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of Renault stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. Renault has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $49.86.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

