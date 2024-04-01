Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,800 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 29th total of 577,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,508.0 days.
Renault Stock Performance
Shares of Renault stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. Renault has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $49.86.
About Renault
