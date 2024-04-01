Resources Connection (RGP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $163.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Resources Connection to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGP opened at $13.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 70.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

