Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in March

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Performance

RTBRF stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brand names. Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Penrose, New Zealand.

