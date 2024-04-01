Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $35.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVP. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 149,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 27.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.