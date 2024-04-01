REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
REV Group Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of REV Group stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.70.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of REV Group
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than REV Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.