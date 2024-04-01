REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

REV Group Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

About REV Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Stories

