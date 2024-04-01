Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Revolve Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Revolve Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

RVLV opened at $21.17 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.18.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

