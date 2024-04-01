REX American Resources’ (REX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on REX

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $58.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $58.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 84.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.