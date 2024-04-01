Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the February 29th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,129 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,591 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

