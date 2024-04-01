Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Short Interest Up 32.1% in March

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the February 29th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 16,421,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,617,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after acquiring an additional 495,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,026 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,660,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 79,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

RIGL opened at $1.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $259.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.95. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

