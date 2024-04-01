RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Update

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,087,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 29th total of 3,260,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.8 days.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $16.21.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0684 per share. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.