Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Karat Packaging worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on KRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRT opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $95.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.51 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.00%. Research analysts expect that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

