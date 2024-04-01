Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,767 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at $167,219,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM stock opened at $97.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.