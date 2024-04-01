Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 258 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Leidos by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Leidos Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $131.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.16 and a 200 day moving average of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $131.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.04%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

