Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after purchasing an additional 47,691 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,959,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,171,000 after purchasing an additional 101,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,413,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

LHX stock opened at $213.10 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.23 and a 200-day moving average of $196.72.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

