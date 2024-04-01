Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $475,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.72.

Equinix Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $825.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $851.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $798.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

