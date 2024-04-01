Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $584,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Constellation Brands by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Constellation Brands by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $271.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.52. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.05 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.