Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $611,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $59.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

