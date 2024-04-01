Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of Landsea Homes worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 295.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 255.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 20,176.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Forsum purchased 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 446,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,181,511.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Landsea Homes news, COO Michael Forsum purchased 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $199,995.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 446,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,511.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $32,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,940,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,512,456.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $236,988. 66.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landsea Homes Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $523.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $397.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSEA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

