Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 66,864 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 14,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 488,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 484,998 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 202,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMS opened at $19.28 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

