Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $427,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $159.82 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

