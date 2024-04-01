Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 2,812 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sasol were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sasol by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sasol by 700.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 27.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Sasol Trading Up 2.1 %

SSL opened at $7.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sasol Limited has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

Sasol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.5248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

About Sasol

(Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.