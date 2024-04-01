Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 4,498 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 654.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ChampionX by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CHX. Piper Sandler cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

ChampionX stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.66%.

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

