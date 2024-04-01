Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 947 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 78,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Threadgill Financial LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 63,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $88.17 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

