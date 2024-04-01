Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,895,900 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 29th total of 1,544,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 486.1 days.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of RHHVF opened at $256.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.95 and its 200-day moving average is $272.64. Roche has a 12 month low of $245.01 and a 12 month high of $323.78.

Get Roche alerts:

About Roche

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.