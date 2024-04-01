Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the February 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance
OTCMKTS RCKTF opened at C$0.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.94. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$2.10.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile
