Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the February 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance

OTCMKTS RCKTF opened at C$0.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.94. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$2.10.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

