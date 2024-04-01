SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $189.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSE SAP opened at $195.03 on Friday. SAP has a one year low of $123.54 and a one year high of $199.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

