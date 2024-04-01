SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $189.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.20.
Several brokerages recently commented on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAP
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP
SAP Price Performance
NYSE SAP opened at $195.03 on Friday. SAP has a one year low of $123.54 and a one year high of $199.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.