Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $129.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.94. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

