Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Savaria alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Savaria

Insider Buying and Selling

Savaria Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$16.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$12.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.03.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.78 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.52%. Research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.7935035 EPS for the current year.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.