Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Insider Sells $75,920.00 in Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

NYSE:SVV opened at $19.28 on Monday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $382.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

About Savers Value Village

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Savers Value Village by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Savers Value Village by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

