SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $216.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.45. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 85.03%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.