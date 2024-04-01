Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 29th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 133.3 days.

Schaeffler Price Performance

Shares of SCFLF stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. Schaeffler has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $8.00.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.91%.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives.

