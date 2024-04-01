Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 29th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.5 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSF opened at $227.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.22 and a 200-day moving average of $191.87. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $146.57 and a 12 month high of $242.40.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.