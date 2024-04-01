Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Lowered by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.