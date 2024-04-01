Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,334 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $75.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

