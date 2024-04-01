SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,461 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $93.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.