SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 49,856 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 103.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 412,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 210,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 68.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 142,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 105,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 236,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NRO stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

