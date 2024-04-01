SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $271,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 162.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $43.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

