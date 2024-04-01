SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,572 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,163,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,504,000.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA HDV opened at $110.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average is $101.81.
About iShares Core High Dividend ETF
The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
