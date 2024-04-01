SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,572 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,163,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,504,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $110.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average is $101.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.