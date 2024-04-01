SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $192.63 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.09 and a 200 day moving average of $200.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of -202.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total transaction of $1,472,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,210.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,715 shares of company stock worth $8,909,342 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

