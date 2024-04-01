SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 31.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

RIV stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1289 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

