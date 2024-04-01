SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,262,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,425,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 48.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,554,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,779,000.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $116.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 1.30. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.15.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $132.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 25.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $153,791.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $153,791.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,634. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

