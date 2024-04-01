SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of SR Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of SR Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SR Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in SR Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SR Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William P. Taylor acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SR Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRBK opened at $9.44 on Monday. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

