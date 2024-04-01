SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.31.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

