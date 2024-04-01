Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 32 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $504.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $226.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.