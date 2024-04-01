Secure Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.05.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $77.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. The firm has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

