Secure Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFQY. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $373,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $481,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VFQY opened at $136.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.26.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.