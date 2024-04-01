Secure Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $304.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.38 and a 52-week high of $308.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.39.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

