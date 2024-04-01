Secure Asset Management LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $142.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $152.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day moving average is $133.92.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

