Secure Asset Management LLC Has $317,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NYSE:CAG opened at $29.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

